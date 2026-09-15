Bhuvneshwar on Kohli’s captaincy: ‘Diet and training… People thought how was it relevant’

It was 2017 when MS Dhoni decided to step down as the Indian captain and Virat Kohli took over the reins. The latter was already the red-ball captain of the side by then, putting his imprint on the brand of cricket he wanted to play. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer who played under both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and was also a part of the transition, said that initially when Kohli discussed diet and training, not many players understood, but everyone eventually aligned.

“When Virat took over captaincy, it took time to understand. Not just for him, but for everyone. We were getting out of Mahi bhai’s era, and we were used to how he would handle things. Virat was completely different, so it took a few series to understand his thinking and intent. When he took over in Australia, he started talking about diet and training. A few people thought how was it relevant, but later on everyone aligned, and he also led by example by doing things himself too,” he said in a podcast with Jatin Sapru.