Virat Kohli becomes the first to score 4000 T20I runs, leaps past Brian Lara as the overseas batter with most runs at Adelaide Oval

Scoring 50 off 40 deliveries in the second semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli became the first batter to cross the 4000 T20I run mark. The former India captain was also the first to breach the 3000 run mark in the shortest format for India.

Coming in to bat early after India lost KL Rahul in the powerplay, Kohli scored his fourth half century of the tournament, eventually taking India to 168/6 in their quota of 20 overs.

The 33-year-old added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Hardik Pandya, who also scored a fifty, before he was picked by Adil Rashid at short third man off Chris Jordan.

Batting at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli also leaped past Brian Lara to score the most runs at the Adelaide Oval across formats among the overseas batters who have taken the guard at the ground. Lara had scored 940 runs off 15 innings at the venue while Kohli crossed the 950 run mark at the venue in his 15th outing.

It was also the fourth World Cup knockout match half century for Kohli, who is the only India batsmen to have scored more than one at that stage.