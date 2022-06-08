Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to cross 200 million followers on Instagram

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram. A number that affirms the popularity of the cricketer across the planet. Kohli had breached the 100 million mark only last summer.

“200 mil strong, thanks for all your support insta fam,” wrote Kohli on his latest Instagram post.

The 33-year-old is only the third athlete to touch the 200 million followers mark on Instagram after Lionel Messi (334 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million), who has the most followers on the app.

Last year, Kohli had given up his T20 captaincy for India and RCB after the T20 World Cup and the IPL season respectively. A month later Rohit Sharma was named as India’s new ODI captain after already being named as the T20I skipper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Post the three-Test series against South Africa earlier this year, Kohli also stepped down from his role as India’s red ball captain.

The former RCB skipper had a forgettable IPL 2022 having scored 341 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of just 115.98. He has currently been rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Kohli is likely to return in the mix for India’s tour of England next month comprising the one off Test from the series last year, three ODIs and, three T20Is.