Virat Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 2000 runs in T20I

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday achieved yet another milestone. During the first T20I against England in Manchester, the right-hand batsman became the fastest to reach 2000 runs in T20Is. In doing so, he also became the first Indian to reach the landmark in the shortest format. The 29-year old took 60 matches to reach the milestone. The earlier record was held by Brendon McCullum who earlier reached 2000 runs in 71 matches.

Overall, Kohli became only the fourth batsmen in the world to scored 2000 runs in T20I format after Martin Guptill (2,271), Brendon McCullum (2,140) and Shoaib Malik (2,039). The Pakistan allrounder reached the landmark on Sunday during the T20I against Zimbabwe.

Kohli is also the fastest to reach 2000 runs in terms of innings. While the Indian batsmen took 56 innings to reach 2000 runs, it had taken McCullum 66 innings to reach the mark. Another Indian batsman, who could be on his way to reach the landmark soon, is Rohit Sharma. The ‘Hitman’ is only 19 runs away from the mark.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 22 runs in 20 balls against England in the first T20I as India picked up an easy 8-wicket win over the hosts. KL Rahul became the second Indian batsmen to complete a second T20I ton and took India to victory. Earlier, it was Kuldeep Yadav who took a fifer to hold England to 159/8 in 20 overs.

