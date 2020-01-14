‘People need to relax and not panic’: Virat Kohli on his batting position

Virat Kohli lost his wicket for the fourth time in ODI cricket (Source: PTI Photo) Virat Kohli lost his wicket for the fourth time in ODI cricket (Source: PTI Photo)

The Virat Kohli-led India were outclassed by Australia in the first ODI with a 10-wicket loss in first ODI at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Kohli pushed himself down the order to accommodate Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the batting lineup. The 30-year-old managed to score just 16 runs from 14 deliveries as India succumbed to the pressure and got all out for 255 with five balls to go.

Kohli was not concerned about his batting position after the match despite the move to bat at No.4 backfiring. His ODI scores batting at no.4 are – 16, 7, 12, 11, 3*, 4, 9.

“We’ve had this discussion in the past. Because of the way KL has batted, we have tried to have him bat up in the lineup. We might have to think about this. Every now and then, it’s about putting people up there and testing them,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“People need to relax and not panic. Today was one of the days it didn’t come off.”

Kohli pointed out the mistakes Indian batsmen made. He also talked about giving game time to young cricketers.

“Totally outplayed in all three departments. It’s a very strong Australian team, and if you don’t play well enough, they will hurt you. In phases, we were too respectful against their bowlers, and didn’t take the game by the scruff of the neck. It’s another challenge to bounce back from here.”

Australian skipper Aaron Finch was happy with his team’s convincing win to take 1-0 lead in the three-ODI series and lauded his bowlers.

“I thought the way we fought back in the middle overs with the ball had a huge part today. The way KL and Shikhar were batting, they could have gone to a much bigger score. Proud of how we fought back. I think we could still brush up in the field. The outfield is a bit damp. Any time you beat India in India is a special feeling.”

Talking about his opening partner, David Warner, he said, “It’s been fantastic. He’s been unstoppable for a long time now. I think this is his 18th ODI ton and 10th in the last 2-3 years.”

This was David Warner’s first ODI in India since serving his international ban. Warner scored 128 runs from 112 deliveries including 17 fours and three sixes. The southpaw was pleased with his performance and Australian fast bowlers on a flat Wankhede wicket.

“I think I’ve always had the hunger and desire for runs. It’s just a great effort from our fast bowlers to knock India over for 255. We wanted to just protect the Powerplay. We got off to a flier, and we were very clinical in the end,” he said.

“For us, it’s about keeping rotating the strike and taking the odd boundary here and there. it’s about taking the game deep. We knew if we were there at the end, we would win.”

