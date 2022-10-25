Virat Kohli batted like some spirit went inside him that day: Ravichandran Ashwin talks about IND vs PAK match

After Virat Kohli’s 82, the second player everyone is talking about is allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin who scored the winning runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday and handed India a famous win.

In his YouTube channel, the man himself talks about how he felt extremely proud and fascinated to be a part of the contest. He also talked in depth about his time in the middle in that high voltage clash, what Virat Kohli told him and the dressing room environment.

On the weather conditions in MCG

It was extremely cold and hostile that day in the MCG. It was extremely cold for a cricket match. Even while playing, our hands got extremely numb. As a spinner, I felt it extremely difficult to grip the ball. It took time to settle into a rhythm in that cold weather. The ball was moving a bit early on but still with the batting strength we had, I thought we would chase down the target of 160 easily.

On Haris Rauf and Pakistan

Haris Rauf bowled a sensational spell of fast bowling. Pakistan, what a side they have got. Every time we played against them in te last 4 years, they go from strength to strength. They are playing some very good cricket. For that kind of epic game of cricket to happen, you need your opponent also to bring their A game.

On his thoughts when he padded up

I think we were 45/4 at the 10-over mark. I was padded up from the 3rd over itself. Just to go as a powerplay enforcer if wickets fell early, I was padded up from the 3rd over itself. ‘Where was this game going towards, What will everyone say’ these were some of the thoughts. From 45/4, I thought the only way to win the game was if Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya score 60 runs each. If the situation came, I could do my bit with the bat and take the team through.

On the dressing room environment

Rahul Dravid was sitting in front of me and I never moved an inch from where I was sitting. Dinesh (Karthik) was padded up in that place. For that cold weather, we both went to the MCG hallway and kept running.

On Virat Kohli and what he said to him (Ashwin) in the middle

Coming to Virat Kohli, I really think some spirit went inside him that day. What a knock! When I went to bat, 2 runs were required from 1 ball, Virat was so pumped up and told me to get those runs.

Cursing Dinesh Karthik

As I walked in to bat, I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second and then later thought, “No no, we still have time, let us do what we were here for.

On his time in the middle

It seemed like I was walking for ages to get to the pitch. Then I saw Virat Kohli and he told me so many things. But I thought of only one thing after seeing him. “God has given you so much today. So how will he ever let me down? So at least for you, won’t let me get these runs?” See the ball, then place it in a vacant space and just run, this is what I thought to myself.

On leaving the wide ball

The moment I saw the ball going down the leg side, I decided not to have any business playing it and decided to leave it alone and got one run for the wide. As soon I got that run, I was so relaxed.

On the winning moment

I thought God has made this guy smash Haris Rauf over his head for a 6 on the backfoot and over the square leg for another with a flick. Won’t it allow my chip over the infield in some vacant area? And thank god, it did. What a moment.