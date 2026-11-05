Virat Kohli is available, I want him to play Vijay Hazare: Delhi coach Dahiya

While Delhi have struggled in the Ranji Trophy, head coach Vijay Dahiya is already dreaming of reinforcements ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 14. And the name at the top of his wishlist is Virat Kohli.

“If he wants to play, I would love to have him in the dressing room! I will chew his brains out to tell these guys about hard work, work ethic, and what it takes to reach where he is today. Here’s someone who has come through the exact same ranks,” Dahiya told reporters at the Air Force Complex Ground in Palam on Thursday, after Delhi played out a draw against Services.

The Indian Express had previously reported that former India captain Rohit Sharma had informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy following the conclusion of India’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, scheduled from December 13 to 19.

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Kohli, however, has made no formal announcement on his availability. Dahiya, who said the batter remained an option for Delhi, felt no such declaration was necessary.

“He is available. Somebody who played last year is always available; he doesn’t need to formally declare it. His work ethic is tremendous — I want him to be part of this team. Somebody who has played 100 Test matches can be here as a mentor for red-ball cricket and share his ideas. He’s working hard right now. I asked him and he said, ‘I’m bowling really well.’ So he’s definitely available as far as white-ball cricket is concerned.”

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Batting has been a persistent concern for Delhi this season, and Dahiya hopes Kohli’s presence, should it materialise, could offer the side more than just runs. He recalled an exchange with opener Priyansh Arya during Thursday’s match to explain why.

“When our opener (Priyansh Arya) got out today, he asked me, ‘Agar Virat hota toh isko kaise chase karta?’ (How would Virat have chased this?). And we worked it out and said, ‘This is how he would have.’ That’s the reason why I said I would love to have Virat there.

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“He was there last season; I’d love to have him there just to talk. I wouldn’t let him go home! I’d make him sit in the dressing room and break down everything step by step, because I’ve seen him through all his phases. I can show them: this is where he was, and this is where he is now. There is a path — maybe you won’t become Virat Kohli, but you can be someone special if you do things the right way.”