Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wish MS Dhoni in adorable post

Former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and celebrated his special day with teammates and family. Wishes pour in for the hard-hitting batsman and one of them came from Virat Kohli who posted,”Happy birthday Mahi Bhai. God bless you. 💪💪😇,” on Twitter. While Kohli is leading the Indian team against England in the three-match T20I series, Dhoni on the other side is responsible for keeping wickets. The series was leveled in Cardiff after England rode on Alex Hales’ half-century to chase down a target of 149 runs.

India won the opening game after KL Rahul struck a brilliant ton at Old Trafford. The two teams will now lock horns with each other on Sunday in the decider.

Happy birthday Mahi Bhai. God bless you. 💪💪😇 pic.twitter.com/YeuQ8k9oWb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 7 July 2018

Many more happy returns of the day @msdhoni, wish you a happy 37 and beyond. #MSDhoni — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 7 July 2018

Happy Birthday to the the MAN who keeps inspiring us and makes us feel special for having shared the dressing room with him! @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/TukPhao4eI — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 7 July 2018

The man who continues to inspire us and millions all over the world, not just as a cricketer but as a human being! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai !! pic.twitter.com/bFBBRyhWfA — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) 7 July 2018

@msdhoni Captain. Leader. Legend. The greatest finisher of all time! Wish you a very happy birthday Mahi bhai. 🎂🎉. pic.twitter.com/YAAtbqLq41 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 7 July 2018

Happy birthday Mahibhai with lots of Love and Health.. See u soon❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/lkrgdw32iS — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) 7 July 2018

Happy birthday. May every dream of yours set your life on fire, brightening up today, your special day, and every other day of the year.🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂@circleofcricket @DelhiDaredevils @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/oBwZ8Ykbcb — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) 7 July 2018

India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs that would be followed by five Test matches.

