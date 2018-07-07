Follow Us:
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wish MS Dhoni in adorable post

Former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and celebrated his special day with teammates and family.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 7, 2018 5:53:14 pm
MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni birthday, MS Dhoni India, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli Anushka, Anushka Sharma, Virushka, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli posted a picture on his Twitter handle. (Source: Twitter)
Former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday and celebrated his special day with teammates and family. Wishes pour in for the hard-hitting batsman and one of them came from Virat Kohli who posted,”Happy birthday Mahi Bhai. God bless you. 💪💪😇,” on Twitter. While Kohli is leading the Indian team against England in the three-match T20I series, Dhoni on the other side is responsible for keeping wickets. The series was leveled in Cardiff after England rode on Alex Hales’ half-century to chase down a target of 149 runs.

India won the opening game after KL Rahul struck a brilliant ton at Old Trafford. The two teams will now lock horns with each other on Sunday in the decider.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs that would be followed by five Test matches.

