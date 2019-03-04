When Virat became ‘Rahul’: Anushka Sharma reveals that she and Virat Kohli changed names to keep wedding secret

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding in 2017 came as a surprise to many due to the sudden nature of the news and the latter recently revealed that they had gone to great lengths to keep it a secret. Privacy is paramount for big weddings between two celebrities but seldom do they manage to achieve it. Anushka said that the couple wanted to have a private event and only 42 people eventually made it.

“We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed,” Anushka is quoted as saying by the magazine Vogue.

“We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul,” she said.

On December 11, 2017, the couple posted a pic of their wedding on their respective social media handles. Since then, they have appeared on each other’s Instagram and Twitter handles. Anushka joined Kohli as he led the Indian team on tours of South Africa, England and Australia throughout 2018.

Anushka is also reportedly intending to travel to England where Kohli will be leading the Indian team at the World Cup. While the wives of cricketers travel in the team bus with the bus, Anushka is reportedly intending to pay for her own travel expenses and cheer for the team in the stands.

Kohli is currently active with the Indian team who are playing Australia in a five-match ODI series. India lead the series 1-0 with the second match set to be played in Nagpur on Tuesday, March 5.