In Photos: Virat Kohli’s ‘stunning’ day out in West Indies

Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, enjoyed a beach party with his teammates and the support staff at Jolly Beach in Antigua. He also took to took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with wife Anushka Sharma, who is accompanying him on the ongoing Carribean tour. Both the photos have gone viral. Kohli’s much-needed break comes a day before India’s first Test against West Indies begins on Thursday..

With the beginning of the Test series, India also kickstarts their World Test Championship campaign.

“The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play.”

“It’s the right move and at the absolute right time,” Kohli said during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday,” he added.