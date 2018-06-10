Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share aww-some moment with pet dog, see pic

Virat Kohli’s love for dogs is well-known. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli’s love for dogs is well-known. (Source: Instagram)

That India skipper Virat Kohli loves his pets is no secret. In a recent pic shared by wife Anushka Sharma, Kohli can be seen enjoying a heartwarming moment with a pup in Mumbai. However, this isn’t the first time a video or photo of Kohli playing with dogs has made it to the internet. The Indian captain had earlier shared an adorable video of him working out with his pet Bruno. Reportedly Virat’s first pet was a white Pomeranian, after which he had a Golden Retriever called Rico and presently has a cute beagle named Bruno. Last year Virat had also passively adopted 15 rescued dogs in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is still on his way to regaining full fitness after he suffered a neck injury in the recently concluded IPL. As a result, Kohli had to forego his county stint with Surrey which could have helped him gain valuable practice before the Test series against England, starting August 1. Kohli’s fitness will be evaluated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on June 15.

Prior to that India face Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Bengaluru on June 14 where Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team.

Recently, Virat Kohli was also conferred with the honour of BCCI’s best cricketer of the year. “Following his phenomenal show in the past two seasons, Team India captain Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards to be held in Bengaluru on 12 June,” the BCCI had stated.

