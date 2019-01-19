Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma cheer on Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic; meet Roger federer

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma paid a visit to the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne as audience to Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic in their respective Round of 32 matches. The couple posted pics on their respective Instagram handles and also posed with Swiss great Roger Federer.

“Beautiful sunny day at the tennis with this beautiful sunny boy,” said Anushka in her Instagram post as she posted pics of Serena and Djokovic in her Instagram stories. Virat Kohli, on other hand, posted the couple’s pic with Federer with the caption, “What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful.” He also shared a selfied with Anushka in his story.

Both Djokovic and Serena made their way into the next round. While Serena breezed to a 6-2 6-1 win over 18-year-old Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, Djokovic staved off a late surge by Canada’s Denis Shapovalov to win 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Kohli has been in Australia since November 2018 leading India in their tour of the country. His team managed to draw the T20I series 1-1 before recording a historic first ever win in the Test series. India recorded a 2-1 win over Australia in the four-Test rubber, making them the first Asian team to ever win a series Down Under. They followed that up with a 2-1 in the ODI series, the first time that India won a bilateral ODI series in Australia.

Anushka Sharma has also been in the country since the new year and was spotted attending matches on numerous occassions. She also joined Kohli in the middle at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the Test series win as the team took a lap of honour around the ground.