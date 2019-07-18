WATCH: Virat Kohli returns to India with wife Anushka Sharma after World Cup campaign

Virat Kohli returned home to Mumbai after India’s exit from the World Cup at the hands of New Zealand, with his actress wife Anushka Sharma on Thursday.

After spending some time with his wife in London, they both were welcomed by the shutterbugs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Anushka Sharma spent her time in England during the World Cup to cheer for Team India from the gallery.

India are now set to travel to West Indies next month, playing the first of three T-20 Internationals on August 3. They will also play three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches.

Ahead of the tour, Virat Kohli has made himself available for selection, but it is to be believed that he might be rested considering the domestic season ahead. Rohit Sharma might be handed the captain’s armband for the white ball cricket matches.

After losing to New Zealand, Virat lauded the Kiwis effort in the World Cup, and expressed his pride in his team.

“As I said, come the knockouts, New Zealand were braver than us and deserve to win.”

“At times, I think our shot-selection could have been better. Really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament,” he said.