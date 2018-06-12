Anushka Sharma presence made it more special, says Virat Kohli after receiving Polly Umrigar award in Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture. (Source: Instagram)

India skipper Virat Kohli received the Polly Umrigar Award at the 6th MAK Pataudi Lecture on Tuesday. The skipper was accompanied by wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli has been in sublime form and received the award for his performances during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

“Following his phenomenal show in the past two seasons, Team India captain Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards to be held in Bengaluru on June 12,” the BCCI stated.

Kohli received the award from present India coach Ravi Shastri and after receiving the award he said, “My wife is here so makes it more special.”

The MAK Pataudi Memorial lecture was also attended by the Afghanistan cricket team who will be beginning their Test career against India from June 14 in Bengaluru. Kohli isn’t a part of this match and the side would be led by Ajinkya Rahane in his absence.

He was earlier, ruled out from participating in the County championship due to a neck injury. “Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating. This decision was taken following assessments by the BCCI Medical team, subsequent scans, and a specialist visit,” the press release said.

