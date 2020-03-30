Hope our contribution helps ease pain: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to PM Relief Fund

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge support as coronavirus cases rise in the country. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Twitter) Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pledge support as coronavirus cases rise in the country. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) as the number of cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state crossed 200.

The Indian cricket team captain, who is married to Bollywood actress Anushka, wrote on Twitter, “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”

The number of positive cases in India has crossed the 1000-mark with over 25 deaths reported in the country due to the deadly virus. The health crisis has brought the sporting world and life in general to a standstill. Other than the Indian Premier League (IPL) getting postponed, European Football and Tokyo Olympics 2020 have also been suspended.

Cricket has seen its share of donations and contributions with BCCI, India’s biggest sports body, pledged to donate Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund). Meanwhile, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tendulkar’s donation is so far the biggest contribution among India’s leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak.

