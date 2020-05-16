Watch: Anushka Sharma bowls a bouncer to Virat Kohli at their residence

Virat Kohli asking for the bat from Anushka Sharma (Source: Twitter and Instagram screengrab) Virat Kohli asking for the bat from Anushka Sharma (Source: Twitter and Instagram screengrab)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took out his running shoes for some outdoor training at his Mumbai residence. Later on, Kohli tried to have a light knocking session with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

In a video that has been making rounds on the internet, Kohli can be seen bowling a few underarm deliveries to Anushka. Then, he takes the bat, puts on his gloves, and asks Anushka to bowl a few to him. Anushka starts off with a bouncer which is defended by Kohli followed by a full and wide delivery which was far from the 31-year-old’s reach.

The video also shows a person who is fielding and wicketkeeping during the street cricket session.

As per reports, an isolation camp for players is being planned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma who live in Mumbai might have to remain in lockdown due to government-imposed restrictions.

Team India have not played an international game since the Test match against New Zealand that ended in the first week of March. Kohli was to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) but it was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

