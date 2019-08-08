Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy a desi date in Guyana before India vs West Indies ODI

Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma are currently in West Indies where the men in blue are playing against the Windies. After winning the T20I sereis, Team India is all set to take on the Windies in the ODI leg of the tournament.

However, before the first ODI, Virat and Anushka ventured out for a desi date and shared pictures of it on social media.

Virat shared a picture with his wife from their lunch outing on his Instagram story, captioning it, “top meal with my lovely.”

Dressed in casuals in front of a restaurant that read ‘Shanta’s – The Puri Shop’ the couple are all smiles, enjoying their outing.

Meanwhile, India are facing the West Indies in the first ODI at Guyana on Thursday. Virat Kohli and Co. start as favourites in this format of the game. West Indies are yet to win a bilateral ODI series since 2014.