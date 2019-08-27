‘Endless blues’: Virat Kohli and teammates enjoy yacht party with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma and members of team India made the most of their break after the victory in Antigua, spending time on a cruise on the high sea around the Caribbean Islands.

The Indian captain and the other players got time to cool off before the next match after beating the West Indies by a mammoth 318 runs on Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane were the architects of the resounding win against the hosts as India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

KL Rahul took to Instagram to share a boomerang video in which Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, R Ashwin, and Mayank Agarwal along with him could be seen posing. The India opening batsmen captioned the post, “Endless blues.”

View this post on Instagram Endless blues ???? A post shared by KL Rahul?? (@rahulkl) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

Ravichandran Ashwin also shared the same picture with his tweeple with the caption, “Seaside plus sunset is a deadly combination.”

Seaside plus sunset is a deadly combination?? pic.twitter.com/u7YpSQR9db — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2019

India will be again going toe-to-toe with West Indies in the second and final Test of the series at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, starting from Friday. India have already sealed the T20I series with a 3-0 win before emerging victorious 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.