Virat Kohli receives goodbye hug from wife Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli is set to fly to UK for the three-month long tour where he will be leading India in two T20Is against Ireland. The series would be followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches against England. The Indian captain on Friday was accompanied by wife Anushka Sharma before leaving for Delhi to the Mumbai airport. Anushka had come to see off Kohli for his tour.

Virat along with coach Ravi Shastri addressed the media before the departure in New Delhi.

Kohli earlier missed his maiden County stint where he was set to play for Surrey after injuring his neck.

Addressing concerns surrounding his fitness, the Indian skipper said, “I am 100 percent fine now and absolutely ready to go. My neck is fine now. I’ve had good practice & played 6-7 sessions in Mumbai. Breaks like these make you fresh mentally. It has made me excited to go back on to the pitch again.”

“In hindsight, not playing county cricket was the best thing to happen at that moment although I wanted to experience the conditions. England is a place where we haven’t played so much, there is a big gap of four years. So I wanted to acclimatize to the damp conditions.”

“But when I look at it now, attempting to get used to conditions with a 90 percent fit body wasn’t a good idea. Glad I missed it. Now I am 110 percent and I would much rather be in this position. I need to be fresh and that was the best thing to happen.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd