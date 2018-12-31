Photos: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma ring in New Year in Sydney

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma looked at their glamorous best in the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House as the duo brought together 2019 arm-in-arm. The couple made the journey from Melbourne to Sydney after India clinched the third Test of the series against Australia by 137 runs. The win gave India a 2-1 lead and with that they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. 🙏😇❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ETr48NWbS5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2018

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, posted a tweet wishing everyone on the new year. Alongside other members of the team and family, the quick wrote, “Wishing u all a very happy new year.”

Wishing u all a very happy new year pic.twitter.com/tXMXBBKWuT — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) December 31, 2018

Earlier in the day, the skipper had posted a photo on his Instagram account from the flight and wrote, “Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only @anushkasharma.”

Since the early close of play on Sunday, the couple have taken the little time available to spend time together. They were spotted at a mall in Melbourne on Sunday and they have been together on India’s tour of Australia with the Bollywood actress also in attendance for the first Test in Adelaide.

On Sunday, after some nervous wait with rain coming down at the MCG, India needed only 27 balls to get the job done and take the two wickets on the fifth day with Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) and Ishant Sharma (2/40) completing the formalities in what was India’s 150th Test victory.

The win at MCG was Kohli’s 11th overseas win, equalling Sourav Ganguly’s record of most overseas Test wins as India captain. India thus won a Test match at the iconic MCG after a 37 year wait when Sunil Gavaskar’s India beat Greg Chappell’s side in the 1980-81 series.