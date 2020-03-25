‘Stay at home to save India’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma post message to follow lockdown

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a message on social media on Wednesday urging people to not leave their homes. (Screengrab) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a message on social media on Wednesday urging people to not leave their homes. (Screengrab)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have entreated all people of the country to stay at home for the next three weeks in a bid to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Following an announcement that the entire nation would be entering a lockdown from Wednesday, Kohli and Anushka – one of the most well recognized couples in the country – did their bit to spread the word.

These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what’s been told to us and stand united please. It’s a plea to everyone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/75dDlzT6tX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 25, 2020

Kohli and actress Sharma have a combined 55 million followers on Twitter, and posted their joint message on the platform.

“These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation,” Kohli said in the message recorded in Hindi. “Please let us all follow what’s been told to us and stand united please. It’s a plea to everyone. Stay at home and save your family from coronavirus.”

The couple said it will take time to combat the pandemic and people should adhere to the government’s call for a curfews and a lock down for 21 days.

“If you show carelessness, the whole nation will have to pay a heavy price,” Kohli said. “For 21 days India has to stay at home and save the Indian nation.”

Together, the couple say: “Show your unity, save lives and your country.”

All cricket in the country has been suspended, including the lucrative Indian Premier League which attracts some of the best players from around the world. India’s unprecedented lock down was aimed at keeping the virus from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done in parts of Europe, where infections were still surging.

