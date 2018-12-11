‘Feel like it happened just yesterday’, says Virat Kohli on first marriage anniversary

Virat Kohli has wished his ‘best friend’ and wife Anushka Sharma on their first marriage anniversary on Tuesday (December 11). Lovingly labelled as ‘Virushka’, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever” while posting pictures of their marriage ceremony.

Can’t believe it’s been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever ❤ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/eKL9wlpU4R — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2018

Anushka used Instagram to post an intimate video of moments from their week in Italy. Captioned, “It’s heaven, when you don’t sense time passing by … It’s heaven, when you marry a good ‘man'”, the video captures the Bollywood actress’ walk for the pheras, the emotional moments during the ceremony and the Indian cricket team captain holding the mic for special message.

The adorable couple were spotted in Adelaide celebrating India’s 31-run win over Australia in the first Test alongside India opener Prithvi Shaw. Kohli is currently on tour of Australia for a full-fledged T20, Test and ODI series, whereas Anushka is promoting her upcoming movie ‘Zero’, which is scheduled to release on December 21. However, both bigwigs of respective fields took some time off from their respective professions to spend quality time on the eve of their anniversary.

Extending his wishes, India’s wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha took to Twitter to wish the couple on their first wedding anniversary. “Wishing you all the happiness and love in the world and congratulations on your anniversary. @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma,” wrote Saha.

Wishing you all the happiness and love in the world and congratulations on your anniversary. @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/aONV6hPSTX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) 10 December 2018

India are coming hot on the heels of winning the opening Test of the four-match series against Australia by 31 runs. The win created history for India with their first opening Test win in Australia and for Kohli, to become the first Indian captain to win an away Test in England, South Africa and Australia.

Cheteshwar Pujara was named Man of the Match for his sensational knocks of 123 and 71 in the first and second innings which saved the Test for India. With the ball, the Indian team did a brilliant job by taking 20 wickets in the match on a surface that wasn’t extensively in their favour. Team India now gear up to play the Perth Test, which is scheduled to start on December 14.