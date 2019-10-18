‘The ones who fast together laugh together’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma give us the best couple goals on Karwa Chauth

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their second Karwa Chauth after their dreamy Italian wedding in December 2017.

On Thursday, the doting couple celebrated their festival with both of them fasting through the day and shared pictures of the occasion later on. Karwa Chauth is a special occasion for married couples. In a post on social media, Kohli wrote, “My life. My universe. Karvachauth.”

Dressed in ethnic outfits, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked stylish giving major couple goals.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy but their love-saga began way back in 2013, when they met each other for the first time.

The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇 pic.twitter.com/7KQXp0Jkcc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2019

Sharing another pic, wifey Anushka wrote, “My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy karvachauth to all”.

My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day 🥰

Happy karvachauth to all 🌝💜 pic.twitter.com/gslOUMKPIn — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 17, 2019

Virat Kohli’s next assignment will witness him lead the Indian team in Ranchi where they square off against South Africa in the third and final Test.