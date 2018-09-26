Virat Kohli appreciates Anushka Sharma as his ‘strength, soulmate’

Virat Kohli has time and again appreciated wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as a factor in how he perceives things since their relationship and how she has made him a different human being. The Indian cricket team captain has never shied away from admitting the admiration he has for Anushka and he has continued doing so with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the post, Kohli captioned it as, “The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate.” with a picture of Anushka at an outdoor cafe.

Few days ago, Kohli had put a picture alongside Anushka and friends at his restaurant ‘Nueva’ with the skipper enjoying some much deserved time off the field. He then received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award from Preisdent Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Kohli has been rested from the Asia Cup, being played in the UAE, following an arduous tour of United Kingdom where India played Ireland and England. The next assignment on India’s agenda is home series against West Indies before flying to Australia for another stiff test.

