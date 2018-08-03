WATCH: Anushka Sharma applauds Virat Kohli’s hundred at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test against England. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli kisses his wedding ring after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test against England. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli defied the odds, critics and England’s seam bowling attack to score arguably his greatest Test hundred on the second day of the opening Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday. Kohli single-handedly kept India in the balance after losing five early wickets in response to England’s first innings score of 287. Kohli’s 149 run knock kept the Test finely balanced at stumps with England losing Alastair Cook before close. To make it even more special for Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma was in attendance to witness her husband in full flow.

Helped by two dropped catches at 21 runs and 51 runs, Kohli batted on and made England pay for their mistakes. He let out a huge roar in celebration after belting the ball off Ben Stokes for a boundary to bring up his century. In celebration, he slipped off his wedding ring from around his neck and kissed it in a defiant message to his critics who had questioned his ability to come good after a dismal tour of England in 2014 where he averaged just 13.40.

Kohli continued to go after the England bowlers to notch up 22 boundaries and a six during his 225-ball knock. India’s last two wickets put together 92 runs before Kohli was finally the last man out after he misjudged Adil Rashid’s delivery and was caught by Stuart Broad at point. His dismissal gave England a slender 13-run lead with India bowled out for 274.

As Kohli walked back to the pavillion taking in the applause from the thousands in attendance, he showed his bat around in acknowledgement. Also stood in the Indian box was Anushka Sharma clapping and smiling for her husband. Kohli then looked towards her, smiled and showed his bat again.

“At one stage, we were staring down the barrel and Virat’s innings has narrowed down the gap between the two teams immensely,” said India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said at a press conference. “The game is very finely poised now.”

Virat Kohli roared in celebration after his hundred on Thursday. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli roared in celebration after his hundred on Thursday. (Source: AP)

In their second innings, England lost Cook to the day’s final ball as they closed on 9/1 with R Ashwin taking the wicket.

