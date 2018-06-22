Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma helped me when I was depressed, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul shares a deep bond with skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: AP) KL Rahul shares a deep bond with skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: AP)

India opener KL Rahul has been in scintillating form since the beginning of IPL 2018. However, when Rahul made his Test debut in Australia on Boxing Day, it was a moment to forget as he could only score 3 and 1 in two innings. This left the 26-year-old devastated but he found a comforting soul in none other than skipper Virat Kohli and the then girlfriend Anushka Sharma. In a recent chat show titled Open House with Renil, Rahul revealed that it was Virat and Anushka who invited him for a dinner date on New Year’s eve to lift up his spirits and cheer him up. Recalling his experience on how the two helped him overcome the rough patch early on in his career Rahul went on to acknowledge till date he shares a good rapport with the power couple.

“There was one instance after a match at Melbourne where I had a terrible performance. I was miserable and depressed. Anushka, who noticed this, came up to my room and asked me to accompany her and Virat to their dinner date. The couple talked me through their similar experiences and that helped me understand how to manage these situations better,” Rahul recalled.

“They took immense care of me and ensured I was not alone. They even made sure I spent the new year night with them. They are an amazing couple and have really had a powerful influence on me,” said Rahul.

“It was nice of Anushka to do it as I didn’t know how she could understand what I was going through. We still stay in touch and exchange a few messages, although Anushka’s are about my dog mostly,” he further added.

