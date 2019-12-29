Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy white Christmas in Switzerland

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma visited Switzerland to celebrate their Christmas vacation. (Source: Instagram/virat.kohli) Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma visited Switzerland to celebrate their Christmas vacation. (Source: Instagram/virat.kohli)

After guiding India to a thrilling series win against West Indies in the recently concluded limited-overs series, India skipper Virat Kohli took the time off with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as the popular couple visited Switzerland to celebrate Christmas.

Sharing glimpses of their vacation, Kohli shared two pictures on his official Instagram account with Christmas emojis. In the picture, the couple is all decked in sports apparel with snowy mountains in the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram ❄️⛷😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 28, 2019 at 7:33am PST

Anushka also shared stories from their vacation on her Instagram.

After completing a whitewash over Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, the couple celebrated Kohli’s 31st birthday in Bhutan. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, is often seen taking breaks from their packed work schedule to allow themselves a breather.

Anushka also accompanies her husband on most of his tours abroad and, in recent times, she was also present in England during the World Cups.

India will now take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, which starts from January 5. After completing the proceedings, the Men In Blue will lock horns with the Aussies in the 50-over format before heading to New Zealand for a one-month tour.

