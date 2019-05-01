Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates Anushka Sharma’s birthday with a romantic date

Virat Kohli celebrated wife Anushka Sharma’s 31st birthday away from all the limelight in an undisclosed location. The couple, who got married in December 2017, spent their evening by a lakeside, listening to romantic songs and sharing cuddles. Virat captioned the video with a simple heart emoji with Bob Marley’s Is This Love playing in the background.

Virat and Anushka dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy’s Tuscany in 2017.

Since then the duo have often shared romantic pictures with each other on social media since. They celebrated Diwali, Karwa Chauth, New Years together and gave fans glimpses into their happy married lives.

The two often take to Instagram to show off their affection towards each other.

Last year in an interview with veteran film critic Anupama Chopra Anushka had opened up on her relationship with Virat and said, “We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient.”

And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. He and I are male and female versions of each other,” she added.