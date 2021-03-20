Watch: Virat Kohli has angry exchange of words with Jos Buttler

Virat Kohli has an animated discussion with the umpires after Jos Buttler's wicket (BCCI)

Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler were seen engaged in a heated war of words after the latter’s dismissal during the 5th T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Kohli, seemingly unimpressed by something Buttler said as he was walking back after being out in the 13th over, being bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was seen charging towards Buttler.

Buttler stopped in his tracks and went back towards the pitch to continue the discussion, though what the bone of contention was between the two was not clear.

Kohli was then seen having an animated discussion with the umpires on the incident as Buttler and Jonny Bairstow joined Dawid Malan at the crease.

England were chasing a target of 225 set by India in the fifth and final T20I.