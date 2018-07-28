Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan bring the Bhangra to Essex, watch video

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are not shy of bringing out the Punjabis in them once in a while. (Source: Twitter) Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are not shy of bringing out the Punjabis in them once in a while. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are known to bring out the Punjabi in them whenever the opportunity comes up and they did not refrain from doing so in India’s warm-up game against Essex. India fielded once in the three-day match and they came on to the pitch with men playing the Dhol flanking the entrance. Kohli and Dhawan, who are known as the livewires in the team, lived up to that tag.

Dhawan was dismissed for a duck in the match but Kohli, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya managed to get half centuries. While fielding, Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets and Ishant Sharma scalped three.

There were reports of fans being unhappy with the fact that there was very little interaction between the Indian players and the crowd and there was also criticism levelled at the Indian team for insisting on reducing the duration of the game from the four days that was agreed upon earlier.

At the same time, it was also reported that the Indian players were appreciative of the efforts put in by the Essex staff and that a number of their younger players could spend times with the likes of Kohli to improve their technique.

India’s five-match Test series against England starts on August 1 in Edgbaston. This is the first time since 2014 that they have embarked on a full tour of the country. India had lost the Test series 3-1 on that occasion. England have since toured India for a five Test series in 2016/17 and lost the series 4-0.

