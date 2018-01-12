Virat Kohli and Indian team visits India House, Johannesburg

The Indian cricket team visited the country’s high commission in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted images of the team members interacting with the officials of India House on Thursday. “#TeamIndia visit India House at Johannesburg,” said the BCCI’s tweet. Apart from the players themselves, there were images of the coaching staff members such as head coach Ravi Shastri as well.

The players also tweeted out their own images. Rohit Sharma uploaded a pic with his wife on Instagram while Cheteshwar Pujara also tweeted an image of himself at the High Commission. The Indian team was in Johannesburg on their way to Centurion were they will play the second Test against South Africa.

All smiles for High Commissioner dinner. pic.twitter.com/fQrISJw3O9 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 11 January 2018

India are currently trailing South Africa in the three-Test series 1-0. The first Test held in Cape Town ended in a 72-run defeat for the visitors. It is the first Test tour of South Africa that India have undertaken since 2013/14 and seen as the first real Test of the Indian team since Virat Kohli took over as Indian captain in all three formats of the game. India are currently the no.1 ranked side in Test cricket that came out of a highly succesfull run of home matches in which they trumped Australia, England, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh at home. They also beat Sri Lanka away from home before proceeding to beat them in India too.