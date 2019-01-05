Virat Kohli and co. present pink caps to Australian great Glenn McGrath on Day 3

The third day of Test matches played at the Sydney Cricket Ground is celebrated as the Jane McGrath Day, in honour of Australian great Glenn McGrath’s late wife. Spectators at the SCG wear pink and the stadium’s Ladies Stand is renamed the Jane McGrath stand for the day. Fox Sports reported that the police swapped their navy blue caps for pink ones and the Australian and Indian teams wore pink emblems.

Before the start of the day’s play, both sets of players came out and handed pink caps to Glenn McGrath. The pink day has been celebrated for 11 years now and the Aussie pace legend said that he never imagined it grow into a tradition.

“Never in a million years did we think it would grow into what it has and it’s continuing to get bigger and better every year. She (Jane) would think it’s absolutely amazing. She’d be very humbled by it. Probably slightly embarrassed that everyone is making a fuss. But she would be proud,” said the 48-year-old.

Jane McGrath was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, two years before her marriage to Glenn. She was deemed cancer-free after treatment and went on to become mother to two children. Alongwith her husband, she founded the McGrath foundation with her husband in 2005. Her cancer relapsed in 2006 and she died in June 2008.

Always a special moment as the two teams present @glennmcgrath11 with their pink caps. The caps will be up for auction to support @McGrathFdn at https://t.co/d2Nv7v9WQ9 #AUSvIND #PinkTest pic.twitter.com/IopyD57dxJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 5 January 2019

It is #PinkDay here at the SCG and #TeamIndia did their bit before the start of play in support of the McGrath Foundation #PinkTest 👌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/2K9uY8lDGt — BCCI (@BCCI) 5 January 2019 Advertising

Glenn McGrath was all praise for Virat Kohli and the Indian team for supporting the cause. Kohli had sported a pink gear when he came out to bat on Day 1. “I was chatting to him in Melbourne and he said he has all his pink gear ready. When he walked out he had the pink on his gloves his pads, his bat grip and MRF was massive. It’s very humbling that someone like Virat would do that.”

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant 193 and Rishabh Pant smashed a magnificent unbeaten 159 as Australia’s hopes of winning the match and saving the series were practically ended on Day 2. India posted a mammoth total of 622/7 and kept the Australians on the field for more than 167 overs.