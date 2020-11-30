Virat Kohli an impulsive captain, is making too many bowling changes: Ashish Nehra

Team India lost the 2nd ODI by 51 runs. (BCCI)

Virat Kohli’s India succumbed to a 51-run defeat on Sunday, following a 66-run defeat in the 1st ODI, and Ashish Nehra feels that using his bowlers better is one way Kohli can hope to close the gap on Australia in the rest of the series that remains.

“Virat Kohli is an impulsive captain. He is making too many changes in his bowling,” Nehra said on a Cricbuzz video after the 2nd ODI.

Nehra, adding to Gautam Gambhir’s verdict that bowling Jasprit Bumrah for a 2-over opening spell to start the match was a ‘tactical blunder’, also said he did not understand why Bumrah bowled only two overs with the new ball.

Gautam Gambhir, who has been critical of Virat Kohli’s acumen as captain, felt that the difference between the two sides so far was how Australia captain Aaron Finch handled his pacers.https://t.co/rXgCjoDfPr — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 30, 2020

Nehra also said Kohli has been a little hasty in his batting in the ongoing Australia series as well. He said Kohli has overhauled many such targets in the past but could not time Sunday’s chase.

“He is being hasty in his decisions. In the previous game (first ODI) as well, after Kohli was dropped, it seemed like he is in a hurry. Kohli has chased 350 several times in his career, it is not a big deal for him. But it seemed like he was chasing 475, not 375,” Nehra said.

