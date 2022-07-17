Virat Kohli’s advice to Mohammed Siraj works wonders as pacer returns with double-wicket maiden

Virat Kohli might be struggling with the willow but his valuable inputs on the field are still working wonders for Team India.

This was visible during the third ODI between England and India in Manchester when former Indian skipper was seen passing on advice to fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah and picked up two wickets in his first over.

Siraj first removed Bairstow, who miscued it to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off.

With his tail up, Siraj struck again in the same over, removing Joe Root for a duck with the one that moved away, and the outside edge was taken by skipper Rohit Sharma at second slip.

This wicket came courtesy of some planning done by Virat Kohli, who was caught on camera saying something to Siraj on his way back to the bowling mark

Sent into bat, England were bowled out for 259 in the series-deciding third and final ODI.

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60, while opener Jason Roy made 41.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets for 60.

Brief Scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60).