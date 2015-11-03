Virat Kohli adds Audi A8L W12 Quattro, priced over Rs 2 crore, to his garage

Virat Kohli met Audi India Head Joe King and took possession of the car. (Source: Facebook) Virat Kohli met Audi India Head Joe King and took possession of the car. (Source: Facebook)

Virat Kohli added another beast to his garage when he took delivery of the Audi A8L W12 Quattro on Monday. The Delhi dasher already owns R8, R8 LMX limited edition, and Q7 from the Audi family.

How mean is Virat’s new ride?

Available in three engine options – 3.0L V6 Diesel, 4.2L V8 diesel and 6.3L W12 petrol – the Audi A8L is priced between Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 1.87 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). And the one Virat Kohli received is the top-of-the-line 6.3-litre W12 petrol variant that is claimed to return a whooping 494bhp at 6200rpm and 625Nm at 4750rpm.

The Audi A8L is the long wheelbase version of the luxury saloon, and is the company’s flagship product. It was last year when the vehicle had received minor updates, most significant of which was the Matrix LED head-lamps. The vehicle’s cabin also received some changes.

The Audi A8L is available in 100 exterior colour options, 23 interior colour options and 12 wood inserts options.

