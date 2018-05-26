Virat Kohli bids emotional farewell to AB de Villiers: ‘You changed the way of batting’

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Saturday paid an emotional farewell to former South African captain AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from the international cricket earlier this week. In a post on social media, Kohli called his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate as “brother” and wished him a good luck in the future. “Wish you all the best in everything that you do my brother,” the 29-year old wrote on Twitter and shared an image of them together.

He further added that the De Villiers changed the way of batting in international cricket. “You’ve changed the way batting was seen in the time you’ve played international cricket. My best wishes to you and your family for this amazing journey ahead,” the right-handed batsman said.

Wish you all the best in everything that you do my brother. You’ve changed the way batting was seen in the time you’ve played international cricket. My best wishes to you and your family for this amazing journey ahead 😃👍 @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/uxtRAPl3zA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 26 May 2018

Just a few weeks ago, RCB skipper Kohli had described the Proteas batsman as one of his best batting partners. After the two scripted a win over Delhi Daredevils for their side, Kohli shared a photo of them together on Instagram with the caption, “ave always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end. Today was yet another special partnership. Glad to finish on a winning note.” He later also applauded de Villiers one-handed catch in the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and described him as “Spiderman”.

The South African cricketer announced his retirement in a video shared on Twitter, in which he said that he is “tired” and feels it is the right time for him to take a step back. “I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired,” he wrote.

