Virat Kohli slams 55th ODI century, keeps India ticking vs West Indies in 1st ODI

Virat Kohli of India raises his bat after scoring 15000 runs in international cricket during the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram India on September 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Virat Kohli slammed his 55th ODI century in the opening match of the West Indies series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The 37-year-old took 74 deliveries in an innings peppered with 6 fours and 6 sixes. This ton helped Kohli equal Sachin Tendulkar for most List A hundreds – 60th and he also became the player with most international centuries in a country– 42nd in India.

His skipper Shubman Gill also brought up his 10th ODI ton and became the fastest Indian to 10 centuries in the longest format in just 67 innings.

Earlier, Kohli had reached another milestone in a career filled with them when he reached 15000 ODI runs. Kohli, who brought up his half century in just 40 balls, became the second player after the great Tendulkar to reach 15,000 runs in the 50-over format. Tendular took 377 innings to reach the milestone while Kohli did it in 303.