Virat Kohli: Masterclass continues with 42nd hundred in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli produced yet another masterclass in one-day international cricket when he slammed his 42nd ODI hundred against the West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday. Enroute to this milestone, Kohli also surpassed the record of former India captain Sourav Ganguly to emerge as India’s second-highest run-getter in ODI cricket.

Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 11, 2019

In 311 ODI matches, Sourav Ganguly had accumulated 11,363 runs, a mark which Virat Kohli surpassed in his 238th ODI appearance. India were 191/3 in 37.1 overs after opting to bat, when Virat Kohli reached the three-figure mark off 112 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and a six.