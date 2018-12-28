Virat Kohli in 2018: Runs flowed thick and fast while laced with controversies

Virat Kohli continued to live up to the tag of being the world’s best batsman with yet another record-breaking year. Even before the year began, the script for 2018 was already written – like 2016. Living up to the hype, Kohli clearly proved that he is head and shoulders above the rest. Seldom has a batsman dominated world cricket like he has done as Kohli amassed more than 2700 runs in international cricket at an average over 70 across all formats of the game. Shining above his contemporaries, the Indian captain has gone on to elevate his stature as the best batsman across all formats by a considerable distance. For Virat Kohli, it was business as usual but for statisticians, it was a happy headache as he finished the year once again on top of the mountain.

Runs, runs & more runs

Till December 26, 2018, Virat Kohli amassed an astonishing 2700 runs in 37 matches (46 innings) at an average of 71.05 ( 11 hundreds and 8 fifties) across all formats.

Out of which 1202 runs were scored in ODI’s at a Bradmanesque average of 133.55 in 14 innings. While this is no mean feat alone, what makes it even more special is the conversion of scores into six hundreds and three fifties. The only other Indian batsman who has come close to Kohli is Rohit Sharma with five hundreds in the same period. The numbers do not stop there as his runs have come at a strike rate of 102.55.

If we analyse the impact of his batsmanship then it is worth mentioning that Kohli is also amongst the five batsmen who have faced the least proportion of dot balls in ODI cricket in 2018. His frequency of hitting boundaries (123 fours in 14 innings) is also the best for any batsman this year.

Kohli became the fastest to 1000 runs in a calendar year during his unbeaten 157 against West Indies at Vizag in October. He achieved the feat in 11 innings and broke the previous record (15 innings) held jointly by him and Amla.

Kohli also led India to become the most successful ODI team in 2018 after the Men in Blue finished with 14 wins out of 20 matches. Over the year, Kohli had the best win percentage, winning 70 percent of his matches. The next best are England, who have won 17 out of their 24 matches, with 73.91 percent success rate.

Kohli’s appearances in T20I were limited due to injury concerns. In 2018, he featured in 10 matches and scored 211 runs at an average of 30.14 and a strike rate of 121.96 (one fifty).

In Tests, questions marks remain over leadership

But when it comes to Test cricket, Kohli has failed to replicate the leadership qualities that helped him achieve phenomenal success in ODIs. In eight Tests this year in South Africa and England, India won just two and lost six. Several of these matches were lost due to a poor tactical decision on the field and some absurd selection choices before stepping on the field. From dropping an inform Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Centurion to playing Kuldeep Yadav on a green track in Edgbaston, several contentious decision by the captain and his think tank have cost India dearly. In the recently concluded Test at Perth, the choice four seamers backfired massively as India lost the Test by 146 runs. Hence, Kohli still has to prove himself as a leader in overseas conditions. But as far as personal milestones are concerned it has been quite a memorable season for India’s number three batsman.

Once again for the third consecutive year, he has breached the 1000-run mark. Till December 26, in Tests, Kohli scored 1287 runs with a highest score of 153 runs and at an average of 58.50 with a strike rate of 55.18.

It was only last week when the 30-year-old brought up his 25th Test match hundred in Adelaide, one of the five he scripted this year. Kohli breached the three-figure mark in South Africa and continued his prolific form in England which was touted as his biggest challenge for a batsman. And boy did he answer his critics with aplomb!

2018 began on the front foot as Kohli put up a solid show in the rainbow nation where he notched up 286 runs in three Test matches at an average of 47.67 including a mesmerising hundred at Centurion. In England he was by far India’s best batsman throughout the series, amassing a staggering 593 runs in five Tests at an average of 57. So what does 2019 have in store for the master batsman? Runs, runs and more runs it does seem for now.

Off-field antics- ‘Leave India’

Virat Kohli is no stranger to controversies and more often than not they go hand in glove. For someone who wears his heart on his sleeves, Kohli never backs down from a challenge but sometimes his behaviour does land him in a spot of bother. But in his own words, Kohli is ‘not going to take a banner and explain that this is who I am’. While this in your face attitude has worked well on-field for the Indian captain, off the field it has led to quite a few unsavoury moments in the year that went by.

Fame, adulation and top it with millions of followers on social media- can often lead to a universe where reality can be confusing. That is when even the best among us fall and it is then that you realise at the end of the day they too are just another human being and hero-worship is man’s greatest folly.

Kohli has always been a temperamental character. He gets animated very quickly. It is probably why he indulged in an arrogant and churlish behaviour by asking a fan on social media to ‘Leave India’ when the latter said that he preferred English and Australian batsmen to Indian players.

In a video that went viral, Kohli seemingly responds to a fan’s observation. He first reads out the fan’s post about his batting: “Overrated batsman. I have seen nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than this Indian.”

Read: Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries, says Virat Kohli

“Okay. I don’t think that you should live in India then. You should go live somewhere else, then. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and liking other things. Get your priorities right,” Kohli says with a half-smile.

His comments created a lot of stir across all platforms but were ultimately brushed away with a statement which read: “all for freedom of choice”, adding: “I guess trolling isn’t for me guys, I’ll stick to getting trolled!”

Virat Kohli’s statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 8 November 2018

But when controversy knocks at the door, the Indian captain doesn’t hesitate to answer. Last month in a practice game against Cricket Australia XI, the Indian skipper walked out for the toss in his shorts. His did not even sport the Indian jersey and only wore the sweatshirt on the top of his inners. Yet again, critics and fans lashed out at him for this act as many felt that it was disgraceful.

Last but not least was the apparent brush-off against Australian counterpart Tim Paine in the second Test between Australia and India at Perth. Whatever be the reason but at the end of the day, his decision to rile up Paine backfired big time as Australia seemed like a galvanised unit in the second innings and ultimately went on to win the Test by 146 runs.

So come 2019, what lies in store for the best cricketer in the world? Fans would hope for runs but will Kohli deliver more than that?