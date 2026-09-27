Kohli brings up 15000 ODI runs, just 2nd batter to reach feat after Tendulkar

Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram India on September 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Virat Kohli reached another milestone in a career filled with them when he reached 15000 ODI runs in the 1st match vs West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli, who brought up his half century in just 40 balls, became the second player after the great Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 runs in the 50-over format. Tendular took 377 innings to reach the milestone while Kohli did it in 303.

With the talismanic India batter in hot form, Kohli will look to win his second ODI World Cup after clinching the trophy on home soil in 2011. He had a chance to repeat that feat on in 2023 but suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final against Australia.