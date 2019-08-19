God has showered me with blessings: Virat Kohli on completing 11 years in International cricket

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli completes 11 years in International cricket and the 30-year old batsman reflected on the journey by sharing his debut picture with a heartwarming message.

Advertising

“From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path,” Kohli wrote on social media while posting photographs of himself from 2008 and 2019.

From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. 🇮🇳🙏😇#forevergrateful pic.twitter.com/sTZ7tKEoMz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 19, 2019

Kohli began his international career began in 2008 in Sri Lanka. He was dismissed for 18 in his first innings and went without a hundred in his first year of international cricket.

11 years later, he is with the Indian cricket team on their tour of West Indies, where he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade. Kohli reached the milestone when he scored an unbeaten 114 runs from 99 deliveries in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match series against West Indies in Port of Spain on Wednesday.