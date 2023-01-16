‘In case Virat Kohli plays, 5 or 6 years, he will get to the 100 hundreds’: Sunil Gavaskar sees Kohli matching the 100 international hundreds record of Sachin Tendulkar

With Virat Kohli scoring his 46th ODI century in the third India Sri Lanka ODI played at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had backed Kohli to get past the mark of 100 hundreds in international cricket. While Kohli scored his 46th ODI century on Sunday, the Indian batsman is three short of Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries and currently has 74 International centuries in his career. Gavaskar believes that Kohli can score another 26 centuries in the coming 5-6 years and can reach the mark of 100 hundreds.

“In case he plays 5 or 6 years, he will get to the 100. There’s no doubt about it. His average is about 6-6 hundreds a year. So if that happens, then surely he can add another 26 hundreds in the next 5-6 years, if he plays till 40,” Gavaskar said while speaking with Aaj Tak.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 166 as India scored a world record 317-run win over Sri Lanka to claim the ODI series 3-0. It was Kohli’s third hundred in the last four ODI’s and second hundred of this year after he played a knock of 113 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Sunday saw Kohli scoring his second highest ODI score and it was Kohli’s fourth hundred in International cricket in the last six months.

Last December, Kohli had ended a three-year-long wait for an ODI hundred with a century against Bangladesh and Sunday’s hundred meant that he would be eying Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries in the World Cup year. “Sachin Tendulkar also played till his 40s and he had kept his fitness. Kohli is very aware of his fitness. He is still the fastest runner between wickets in this Indian team. Only when MSD was there, you could say, MS Dhoni was as quick, if not quicker. Today, at this age, he beats the youngsters hands down. Converting 1s into 2s, and 2s into 3s, he is an absolute champion at that. And not just his runs, but for his partners as well. So with that kind of fitness, for him to play till 40 would not be a surprise at all,” Gavaskar added.