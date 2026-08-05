Vipraj, Harsh, Shivang & Kotian join India squad as net bowlers in Sri Lanka tour

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Shubman Gill-led India have arrived in Sri Lanka for the two-Test series starting August 15 in Galle, with the squad accompanied by four net bowlers in Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam to assist the team in the build-up to the two-match Test series.
The net bowling quartet includes two genuine spinners and two bowling all-rounders. Leg-spinner Vipraj and left-arm wrist-spinner Shivang join off-spinner Kotian and left-arm spinning all-rounder Dubey as practice bowlers.
Vipraj has developed into a reliable leg-spinning option, capable of contributing valuable runs with the bat. He was recently part of the India A squad for the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka. Shivang emerged as one of the breakout youngsters of the 2026 Indian Premier League. Mumbai’s Kotian has been a familiar face in the Indian set-up for some time, having featured in multiple A tours, while Dubey has been a consistent wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy over the last two seasons. He was also included in the India squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.
The team landed in Colombo on Tuesday evening and will play a three-day warm-up match from August 7 before the first Test. The two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, opens at Galle International Stadium from August 15 to 19, with the second Test scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27.
India have been dealt a major blow with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the series due to a left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England. The 31-year-old, who missed the final ODI after experiencing discomfort, has not fully recovered despite rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Uncapped Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been named as his replacement. Nabi, who claimed 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season and played a pivotal role in J&K’s maiden Ranji triumph, earned his maiden India call-up.
India are also grappling with other injury concerns, with Harshit Rana (hamstring), Nitish Kumar Reddy (quad) and Washington Sundar (hamstring) ruled out of the tour, while Sai Sudharsan’s availability remains subject to fitness clearance.
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