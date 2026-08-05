Vipraj, Harsh, Shivang & Kotian join India squad as net bowlers in Sri Lanka tour

Shubman Gill-led India have arrived in Sri Lanka for the two-Test series starting August 15 in Galle, with the squad accompanied by four net bowlers in Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam to assist the team in the build-up to the two-match Test series.

The net bowling quartet includes two genuine spinners and two bowling all-rounders. Leg-spinner Vipraj and left-arm wrist-spinner Shivang join off-spinner Kotian and left-arm spinning all-rounder Dubey as practice bowlers.

Vipraj has developed into a reliable leg-spinning option, capable of contributing valuable runs with the bat. He was recently part of the India A squad for the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka. Shivang emerged as one of the breakout youngsters of the 2026 Indian Premier League. Mumbai’s Kotian has been a familiar face in the Indian set-up for some time, having featured in multiple A tours, while Dubey has been a consistent wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy over the last two seasons. He was also included in the India squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.