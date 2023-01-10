Vinoo Mankad’s family split over name of controversial dismissal

The family of Vinoo Mankad have quite the differing views on how the term ‘Mankading’ is used in the context of a cricket match. Recently, when Australia cricketer Adam Zampa attempted the act during a Big Bash League (BBL) game, the debate over it reignited again.

To show respect for the Mankad family, leading administrators Todd Greenberg of the Australian Cricketers Association and Lee Germon of Cricket NSW have had made an effort to launch a campaign this week to separate the deed from the name but Harsh Mankad, the grandson of Vinoo Mankad had said that he “would love to see the “Mankad” or “Mankading” stay and keep alive his (Vinoo) memories.”

But according to a report of Fox Crickiet article, Nishita Rahul Mankad, wife of Vinoo’s late son Rahul, has come out against the term. “(That’s) my nephew’s personal view, not that of the Mankad family,” she said.

“My late husband Rahul Mankad fought hard to have the ICC remove the family name from this form of dismissal, as it is inappropriate for a legitimate form of dismissal to stigmatise a legendary cricketer.”

This is in complete contrast to Harsh’s remarks who had said, “Personally, I’m always delighted to see my grandfather being remembered. I feel it to be a great honour for our name to be associated with a cricketing term.”

“I’d love to see the “Mankad” or “Mankading” stay and keep alive his memories and legacy as a great competitor and sportsman deeply respected and admired by everyone I’ve met and those who knew him and experienced life with him,” he added.

Mankad or Mankading has been part of the cricket vernacular ever since the Indian all-rounder famously ran out Australian Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end more than 75 years ago.

Vinoo Mankad, who the strategy is named after played 44 Tests for India and was a superstar for India in the 40s and 50s.