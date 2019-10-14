Everyone has right to express views, says Vinod Rai deflecting Diana Edulji’s CoA claims

Vinod Rai, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief, has hit back at his compatriot Diana Edulji after her claims of the Supreme Court-appointed body spoiling cricket with its unfair and preferential treatment to certain bodies, and how her views are never taken into consideration.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Edulji had said, “Maybe they (referring to CoA members) think of me as too junior a person who doesn’t know much about cricket administration, but my views are always in the minority. Now, since there are three members in the CoA, 2-1, 2-1, 2-1 is the norm of the CoA,” talking about how three government organisations — Railways, Services, and the Association of Universities — were not allowed to vote in the BCCI elections.

Rai, responding to his colleague’s remarks told Cricbuzz, “We all have the right to give our views and we all have one vote to exercise that right. It’s all equally divided. In that case, it doesn’t matter how the final decision is reached, whether it is 2-1 or 3-0.”

Edulji had also claimed that whenever it was 1-1, the opinion other than hers would always be taken, and that is not how CoA is supposed to function.

The 56-year-old former Indian cricketer also mentioned that CoA has different yardsticks for different state associations with which they measure them. Even talking about how the committee handles complaints, she said that CoA is selective in its process — no action have been taken against Rajasthan state unit or Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

She also pointed out how CoA has allowed disqualified people to participate in the upcoming BCCI elections, and raised the question, “You (CoA) banned Manipur because there was an MLA but why didn’t you ban DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) when they also have an MLA there?”

The issue in question is, Manipur Cricket Association was disqualified on the grounds of having Rajkumar Imo Singh, a Congress MLA, as its representative, but despite 25 complaints against DDCA’s treasurer, OP Sharma, also an MLA, the organisation wasn’t pulled up. Vinod Rai though, had other opinions about the matter.

“It’s quite clear. For Manipur, the nominee was in violation of the rules. That was not the case with DDCA’s nominee,” said the 71-year-old former IAS officer.

Countering another claim of Edulji, Rai clarified about the matter of Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Odisha being allowed extensions to register their constitution, “They were given the same extension like every other association to comply with the reforms and have their constitutions registered. The last date for all associations was the same.” He denied any allegations of biasedness, even though extensions weren’t provided to the likes of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Coming back in full circle, he also addressed the point of the exclusion of three government bodies — Railways, Services, and the Association of Universities — from the electoral roll by saying, “That was a call taken by the Electoral Officer and not the CoA.”