‘Very poor’: Vinod Kambli slams team selection after Railways stun Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli lashed out at the Mumbai cricket team after they slumped to a 10-wicket defeat in third round of Ranji Trophy.

Railways beat heavyweights Mumbai by 10 wickets at Wankhede on Friday. As a result they also secured the bonus point for the 10-wicket victory.

This is the first time that Mumbai lost a Ranji game by a 10-wicket margin.

This was Mumbai’s 2nd such defeat in FC cricket. They lost the 2000/01 Irani Cup game vs Rest of India by 10 wickets.

Incidentally, Mumbai had Prithvi shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur all playing this game. However, Kambli expressed his disappointment that a full team including Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube did not play the match and succumbed to a humiliating loss.

Mumbai team ni मस्त डब्बा घातला।

Very poor from the team. Disappointed to see @ShreyasIyer15 & @IamShivamDube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is 5 days away. Would like to see the best team playing when possible. #RanjiTrophy — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 27, 2019

Earlier, Himanshu Sangwan starred with 5/60 as Mumbai were all out for 198 in the second innings despite captain Suryakumar Yadav scoring 65. However, that set Railways a target of 47 which they completed without losing a wicket.

Openers Mrunal Devdhar and Pratham Singh ensured they did without any hiccups.

In the first innings Railways bowlers led by Pradeep Poojar’s 6/37 had Mumbai all out for 114. Karn Sharma (112*) and Arindam Ghosh (72) then helped get 266 on the board.

After three matches Railways have ten points while Mumbai remain on six after two.

