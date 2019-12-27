Follow Us:
‘Very poor’: Vinod Kambli slams team selection after Railways stun Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Railways beat heavyweights Mumbai by 10 wickets at Wankhede on Friday. This is the first time that Mumbai lost a Ranji game by a 10-wicket margin. It was also Mumbai's 2nd such defeat in FC cricket.

Published: December 27, 2019
Vinod Kambli lashed out at the Mumbai cricket team

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli lashed out at the Mumbai cricket team after they slumped to a 10-wicket defeat in third round of Ranji Trophy.

Railways beat heavyweights Mumbai by 10 wickets at Wankhede on Friday. As a result they also secured the bonus point for the 10-wicket victory.

This is the first time that Mumbai lost a Ranji game by a 10-wicket margin.

This was Mumbai’s 2nd such defeat in FC cricket. They lost the 2000/01 Irani Cup game vs Rest of India by 10 wickets.

Incidentally, Mumbai had Prithvi shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur all playing this game. However, Kambli expressed his disappointment that a full team including Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube did not play the match and succumbed to a humiliating loss.

Earlier, Himanshu Sangwan starred with 5/60 as Mumbai were all out for 198 in the second innings despite captain Suryakumar Yadav scoring 65. However, that set Railways a target of 47 which they completed without losing a wicket.

Openers Mrunal Devdhar and Pratham Singh ensured they did without any hiccups.

In the first innings Railways bowlers led by Pradeep Poojar’s 6/37 had Mumbai all out for 114. Karn Sharma (112*) and Arindam Ghosh (72) then helped get 266 on the board.

After three matches Railways have ten points while Mumbai remain on six after two.

