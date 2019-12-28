Vinod Kambli slams Javed Miandad for India cricket ban demand

Javed Miandad had said India should be declared unsafe to tour for ICC members. Javed Miandad had said India should be declared unsafe to tour for ICC members.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has slammed Javed Miandad for his demand that ICC ban India from hosting international cricket.

Kambli said Miandad always had a habit of creating unnecessary trouble even in his playing days and continues to have it even after retirement.

Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai.Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai.Our country is safe.We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to 🇮🇳.U should focus on checking which other country wants to tour 🇵🇰!@PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed bhai ko — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 28, 2019

“Our country is safe. We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to India. You should focus on checking which other country wants to tour Pakistan,” Kambli said in a tweet.

Miandad had said on Friday that the ICC should declare that India is unsafe to tour for foreign countries.

“ICC, come forward and tell all the world, all the people who are members with the ICC, they must tell all the countries to stop playing any games in India because India is no longer a safe country. Other countries are better than India because there they are fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? Must take action,” he said.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had also made similar comments earlier this week. “At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” he had said.

Pakistan has been denied opportunities to host top-level international cricket for many years in view of the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus. Test cricket returned to Pakistan this year after a 10-year gap.

