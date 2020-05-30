Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, FCS vs DVE Live Score Updates: Semifinal day

VPL T10 Live Updates: Razine Browne bowls during Day 8 of the VPL. VPL T10 Live Updates: Razine Browne bowls during Day 8 of the VPL.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) vs Dark View Explorers (DVE) Live Score Updates: The T10 carnival in the St Vincent and the Grenadines islands heads into its penultimate day on Saturday, with final positions in the maiden edition of the league to be decided. The semifinals to decide who will feature in Sunday’s final will take place today.

First up is the 5th place match between Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) vs Dark view explorers (DVE) at 6 pm. This will be followed by the two semifinals: Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) vs Grenadine Divers (GRD) at 8 pm and La Soufriere Strikers (LSH) vs Botanical Garden Rangers (BGR) at 10 pm IST.