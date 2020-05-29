Follow Us:
Friday, May 29, 2020
COVID19

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, LSH vs FCS Live Score Updates: Last day of league matches

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 29, 2020 5:01:22 pm
VPL Blog VPL T10 Live Updates: Asif Hooper runs out Sunil Ambris on Day 7 of the VPL (Screenshot/Fancode)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (LSH vs FCS) Live Score Updates: The VPL heads into the last day of league matches on Friday, with one spot in the knockouts still up for grabs. Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers (both 12 points) and Botanic Garden Rangers (8 points) have qualified for the semifinals. Dark View Explorers and Grenadine Divers (both 4 points) are the two teams who will be fighting for the last remaining place in the knockouts.

On Friday, the first match will be a dead rubber between table-toppers La Soufriere Hikers and bottom-of-table team Fort Charlotte Strikers at 6 pm. This will be followed by Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers at 8 pm and Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers at 10 pm. The Grenadine Divers have a better net run rate than Dark View Explorers.

Live Blog

VPL T10 Live Updates:

17:01 (IST)29 May 2020
Hello and welcome

Welcome to the last day of league matches of the first VPL season, where the flavours and vibes of a small group of islands in the West Indies have provided relief to a world starved of live cricket. It might be fair to say the likes of Asif Hooper, Sunil Ambris and Delorn Johnson have been the biggest superstars in the cricketing world if the last few months only are taken into consideration. Dillon Douglas, for instance, was compared to Virat Kohli by the commentators on Thursday.

