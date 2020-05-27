Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

All the six teams participating in the tournament have played five matches each. (Source: Twitter/VPLT10) All the six teams participating in the tournament have played five matches each. (Source: Twitter/VPLT10)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bottom placed Fort Charlotte Strikers will look for their first win when they lock horns with Grenade Divers in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The match will be followed by a clash between Dark View Explorers and Botanic Gardens Rangers and the last event of the day will see a battle between the heavyweights – Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers.

All the six teams participating in the tournament have played five matches each, with Salt Pond and La Soufriere holding the top two positions respectively.

When is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers will be played on Wednesday on May 27, 2020.

Where is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

What time is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers?

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers will be played at 6 pm IST. The match will be followed by a clash between Dark View Explorers and Botanic Gardens Rangers, which begins at 8 pm. The final event of the day will see a battle between the heavyweights – Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers at 10 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers will not broadcast on Indian TV channels.

Where can I live stream Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers?

The live streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenade Divers will be available on the Fancode App. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

